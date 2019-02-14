Qden Blaauw will be one of six young piano prodigies participating in a series of concerts and master classes in Cape Town this month and next month. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Local piano prodigy Qden Blaauw, 14, and non-profit organisation Arts Capital have joined forces to initiate a project aimed at creating an interest in classical music among young South Africans. The teenager was invited to work on a similar project in Germany last year and plans to launch similar initiatives annually.

Qden will be one of six young piano prodigies participating in a series of concerts and master classes in Cape Town this month and next month.

The teen from Parow won the 2016 Samro Hubert van der Spuy National Music Competition, seven trophies at the 2016 Stellenbosch Eisteddfod and two trophies at the 2016 Cape Town Eisteddfod.

He was accepted into the Allianz Junior Music Camp in Poland, where he was one of 10 young people selected from about 500 applications, which included a master class from renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang.

Qden, representing South Africa; Carla Vazquez, 10, of Spain; Enrico Czmorek, 15, of Hungary; Lissy Hermelink, 17, of Germany; Greta Lobefaro, 17, of Italy; and Bartek Kokot, 17, of Poland will also receive master classes from Professor Wolfram Schmitt-Leonardy of Germany.

Considered one of the most remarkable pianists and pedagogues of his time, Schmitt-Leonardy is a regular chief judge of major international piano competitions.

The concerts will run from February 27 until March 4.

Disadvantaged youth will participate in the initiative free of charge in March, where the focus will shift to discovering and developing young talent

The Cape concerts will be held on March 1 at Reddam House College, Clara Anna Fontein Campus Auditorium; on March 2 at Welgemeend in Cape Town; and on March 4 in the Endler Hall in Stellenbosch, as part of the annual Woordfees.

To support the project, contact Jana Hattingh of Arts Capital at [email protected] and for tickets visit the website www.wslcapetown.com

