Cape Town – Police detectives are following up several leads following the fatal shooting of an advocate, Vernon Jantjies, in Lentegeur in MItchells Plain.
The 54-year-old Jantjies was shot dead at 9.40pm on Sunday outside a shop at the BP garage at the Clock Tower.
"It is alleged that at 21:40 last night the deceased had just stepped out of a shop at a garage in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain when several shots were fired at him. He died on the scene," Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Monday.
"The deceased had previously worked for the Department of Justice in the Khayelitsha area.
"Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111."