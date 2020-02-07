Yesterday, Tau, dressed in her school uniform, her isiXhosa teacher Thokozile Godana and the school’s IT manager, Johan Thompson, took the stand in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.
It’s been almost three weeks since baby Kwahlelwa was allegedly snatched by a woman named Monica, who had posed as a social worker and wanted to apparently assist the family.
Tau told the court that she had been interrogated by four detectives four times and that, during those interrogations, she was coerced into admitting that foreign nationals had made her snatch the baby.
Tau said a detective told her to admit to being Monica, while another detective went through her phone.