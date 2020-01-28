The 18-year-old’s bail hearing was again postponed on Monday after she appeared at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. The State is opposing bail.
In arguing why she should get bail, Tau’s defence team said she was still at school at the time the baby was snatched.
Her defence representative said security cameras at the school also show her leaving school premises at 3pm.
A second accused, Tau’s former boyfriend, Ely Kibundu, 22, appeared briefly on charges of kidnaping and his bail application was postponed to February 3.