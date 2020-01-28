PICS: Alleged baby snatcher Karabo Tau's former boyfriend appears









Cape Town – The family of missing baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane are expected to hear whether suspected kidnapper Karabo Tau will be granted bail on Tuesday. The 18-year-old’s bail hearing was again postponed on Monday after she appeared at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. The State is opposing bail. In arguing why she should get bail, Tau’s defence team said she was still at school at the time the baby was snatched. Her defence representative said security cameras at the school also show her leaving school premises at 3pm. A second accused, Tau’s former boyfriend, Ely Kibundu, 22, appeared briefly on charges of kidnaping and his bail application was postponed to February 3.

The courtroom was packed with friends, relatives and supporters from both families.

Tau appeared relaxed, and smiled in the gallery.

Earlier this month, she had allegedly approached the Khayelitsha family and promised the mother that she would help them with food vouchers, posing as a social worker named Monica.

Tau allegedly lured Kwahlelwa’s mother Asanda Tiwane - who was desperate for financial assistance - to Parow, where she then disappeared with Kwahlelwa.

Kwahlelwa’s father, Siyanga Thugani, said the family were desperate to get the child back, and consulted with a psychic to see if they could follow up any leads.

“She (the psychic) said she could see the baby was in a building in Parow, and that he was with two women and one man. She said they were feeding him.

"The woman also said that they want to take the baby and leave with him because they can see there is a lot of attention on the case.”

He said the postponements were disappointing, but the family had faith in the court system.

“It hurts a lot that we are sitting in suspense, not knowing where our baby is. We see the proceedings and everything, and we just want our baby back.”

He said since they were unemployed, they relied on community support to make it to the court.

Cape Times