Cape Town – Two truck drivers were killed early on Wednesday morning after three trucks were involved in a collision on the N7 near Citrusdal, turning the accident scene into a fireball when one of the trucks caught fire. According to Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa, one of the three trucks involved in the collision burnt out.

The N7 highway was closed for a few hours as various emergency crews attended to the scene. Motorists in light vehicles were diverted onto a gravel road through the Algeria camping site to reconnect with the N7, Africa said.

The horrific accident took place about 5km after Citrusdal in the direction of Clanwilliam, in the vicinity of the Caltex garage (watch video).

The N7 highway was closed for a few hours as various emergency crews attended to the scene. Picture: Supplied / Western Cape Traffic

In offering his condolences, Malcolm Hendricks posted on Facebook: "When you look at the dashboard video recorded from the one truck, it has to be asked what were these drivers thinking.

"Anybody with kids, a family, could have been killed. It was recently said truckers should only ride till a certain time.

"These owners will just push there drivers and the driver has to just drive."