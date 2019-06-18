The City's Fire & Rescue Service attended to a fire at the Ruslamere Hotel, Spa and Conference centre in Durbanville on Tuesday morning. Photos: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – No guests or staff were injured after a fire broke out at the four-star Ruslamere Hotel, Spa and Conference Centre in Durbanville early on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at 5.30am and was restricted to the kitchen, reception area and offices. It was contained just after 7am, but Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the hotel was not yet operational by 10am as firefighters were still extinguishing flames which had not died down.

Carelse said they had "29 staff, eight firefighting appliances, tanks and water tankers, a rescue vehicle and a BA (breathing apparatus) vehicle on the scene to contain the blaze" that was threatening to raze the guest house entirely.

In addition to the reception area, Carelse said, the fire spread to the entire kitchen and the upstairs areas where the offices were, and also damaged a bedroom and a bathroom.

Ruslamere, which has 49 hotel rooms and suites and seven conference rooms, said on its website: "We would like to thank everyone for their concern following the fire at our establishment early this morning. We can confirm that all our guests and staff are unharmed.





"The fire was contained to the kitchen, reception area and offices. We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time. Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates."

Landi Marincowitz Leite posted on Facebook: "So very sorry. Heard the explosion, then sirens. Horrible. Praise God no one was harmed. Thoughts and prayers are with you during the cleanup & rebuilding."





Proactive Digital Concepts posted: "We would like to wish the team at Ruslamere Hotel, Spa and Conference Centre peace to bring comfort, and the courage to face the difficult days ahead. We are thinking about you."





According to Carelse, it was still too early to assess the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

"There will also obviously be an investigation with the insurance company," Carelse told News24.