"Contractors' scaffolding being used as fuel for the fire. All agencies converging on the scene to manage situation," Dyason said at 8.36am.





At 11.13am Dyason said: " The police have listened to the protesters' concerns and it was arranged that the councillor will come to the protest scene to address the crowd over housing.





"Protesters are currently not violent and every thing is peaceful."





It is believed that the protests were allegedly sparked over the sale of a tract of land in Hout Bay that had been promised for affordable housing and the demolishing of houses in Hangberg.

The City of Cape Town said an electrical facility is to be built at the location where the demonstration is taking place.

A truck was torched on the corner of Hout Bay and Skipper roads on Monday night. There were warnings on social media at 10.30pm to avoid the area in Hout Bay.





The protesters had left earlier on Tuesday morning after causing some damage, but indicated that they would return later.





