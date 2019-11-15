PICS: 'Largest exhibition of its kind' could end up honouring 300 liberation icons









The statues of Nelson and Winnie Mandela. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A goosebumps-inducing procession of 100 life-size bronze statues of historic global and South African liberation icons makes its debut today at Century City in Cape Town. The Long March to Freedom exhibition is a one-of-a-kind concept and the largest exhibition of its kind anywhere in the world. The statues, frozen in motion, are on display at Canal Walk just off the archway bridge next to the N1. The brainchild of Dali Tambo, son of Struggle stalwart Oliver and Adelaide Tambo, the project captures historical figures from the early 1700s to Freedom Day in April 1994. Tambo envisions 300 more statues added to the procession to immortalise those who have made an indelible mark on the country’s history.

As National Heritage Project Company chief executive, Tambo said: “The first people to believe in this project was previous parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete, the National Lottery and Paul Mashatile, former minister of arts, culture and sport.

"They got us going and said this can happen.

“This is an audacious and beautiful mix of sculptural art, history, humanity and nature, I could not envision indoors,” he said.

The statues depict former president Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Albert Luthuli, Helen Suzman, and international leaders Fidel Castro and Martin Luther KingJr among others.

Tambo said he could not imagine the artwork continuing without the inclusion of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah.

The project involved the work of 40 professional sculptors, and was used as an apprenticeship programme where emerging art students at various institutions were brought on board to help create the sculptures.

The plan is for the artwork to move to various sites around the country to be used as a tool for learning and as a tourist attraction.

Yesterday, Rivonia Trial accused and Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg, in a wheelchair, sat in front of the statue of his late friend and legal defence for anti-apartheid figures during the trial, Bram Fischer.

Goldberg said it was a humbling experience to be at the exhibition, which he said showed that it took generations to become truly free.

“We always think that we started the fight for freedom, but we didn’t, we continued it.

“What’s important about this exhibition is that it shows us it takes generations to co-occupy us and make us unfree and it takes generations to become genuinely free. Aluta continua, the struggle continues,” Goldberg said.

The exhibition is open to the public daily from 9am to 6pm.

Adults pay R75 and children under-12 pay R50.

Tickets can be purchased through Computicket or at the entrance.

Cape Times