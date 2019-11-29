Early this morning, a motorist was killed in a car crash on the N1 near Monte Vista. Picture: Supplied / Western Cape Traffic

Cape Town – A truck that jack-knifed on the M3 on Thursday night while trying to make a U-turn at the corner of Newlands Avenue on Rhodes Drive has caused major traffic delays all through Friday morning. Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said at 10.35am that there were heavy delays along Main Road in the southern suburbs after the truck lost some of its goods.

The M3 towards Constantia Main Road is closed and from Newlands Avenue in the direction of Muizenberg.

The incident occurred before 7am today, with one lane reopened at 6.55am in the direction of Muizenberg and both lanes obstructed in the direction of Cape Town.

Earlier today, before 6am, a motorist was killed in a car crash on the N1 near Monte Vista, causing traffic delays going into the CBD.