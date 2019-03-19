Hundreds of Capetonians came out with their furry friends to embark on Mdzananda Animal Clinic’s fourth annual Paws on the Promenade walk. The event saw over 500 people walking about 350 dogs, raising R48 350 for the organisation. Photo: Jana Marnewick

Cape Town – At least R260 000 has been raised for organisations that have made it their work to love and care for animals that need it the most. An art auction organised by Savara raised money for the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Wolwerivier Outreach Work and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob).

Savara is a company that makes tack for rescued horses and dogs. Savara’s co-founder, Shankar Puri, said they were pleased with their event and there would be many more.

They were still waiting for some payments to go through, which include R60 000, the highest bid of the evening, for a piece by artist Anton Smit.

Sanccob spokesperson Ronnie Daniels said: “We rely on donations to carry out our work and are grateful to have been selected as one of the beneficiaries of the Pieces for Paws event.

“Our conservation work extends beyond the rescue and rehabilitation of African penguins and sea birds; we also conduct research, provide colony support, educate thousands of learners, and offer internships.”

Mdzananda spokesperson Marcelle du Plessis said the auction was one of two events that raised funds for the organisation.

“They help significantly with the immediate struggle to get through a month and pay our immediate bills

“However the main funder that we lost due to international budget cuts at the end of last year was covering about 50-60% of our monthly expenses.”

She said they were still far from being out of the red.

“To be able to cover this we need sustainable funding sources - either one or a couple of new funders who will donate monthly or yearly to help cover that deficit, or Paw members (individual monthly donors) who commit to donate monthly.

“We need 3 000 Paw members each donating R100 a month to cover that deficit.”

At the weekend, the organisation also hosted its fourth annual Paws on the Promenade walk. The 5km walk was organised with a budget of just R3 435 and raised R48 350 for the animal shelter.

Du Plessis said this year’s walk was the most successful yet, with an attendance of 352 dogs and 539 humans.

“Leading up to the event I was nervous that we wouldn’t have as good a turnout as in previous years due to the current economic state of the country.

“My worries grew when I woke up to cold and rainy weather. I thought that Capetonians wouldn’t come out to join the walk in such weather, but supporters proved me wrong,” Du Plessis said.

“The funds raised will go to medication and medical consumable costs of the Khayelitsha-based NPO animal clinic,” she added.

“Walking the most beautiful promenade with animal lovers to support our partner, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, makes me a very proud business owner,” said Paul Jacobson, owner of Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition.

