Piketberg farmworkers left unemployed after farm owner’s ‘job for jab’ decree

CAPE TOWN - A group of farmworkers in Piketberg has been left jobless after their employer at Klein Vogel Vallei Farm dismissed them, allegedly for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The five farmworkers said farm owner, Frikkie Rossouw, enforced mandatory vaccinations on seasonal and permanent employees.

One of the farmworkers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she was saddened by the ‘unfair dismissal’ after receiving notice last week. “I have been working as a seasonal farmworker at his farm for nearly 10 years, going back every year between June and April. “He started this process of staff having to take vaccinations during September already, but at that time it was still your own choice.

“Since then he has extended it every time, telling staff they must go for their vaccinations. “We were given a final written warning last week to say that we have to get vaccinated or face dismissal if we don’t. “We have refused to do so because of spiritual reasons and because others felt they were not confident with the vaccine,” the woman said. The woman said she was aggrieved by the decision taken by the farmer, who had deprived them of their livelihoods.

Numerous attempts to obtain comment from the farm owner went unanswered on Tuesday. ANC representative in Piketberg, Hashim Scheepers, said he was alerted to the matter and his party would assist the farmworkers with recourse. “The reason why people do not want to take the vaccine is because they do not have confidence in it.

This is a farming community, deeply rooted in spiritual beliefs, and on these grounds they have declined to take the vaccine,” said Scheepers. Earlier this year, Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi said: “Employers should find a reasonable resolution that accommodates all parties where employees refuse to be vaccinated on medical and constitutional grounds. This is contained in the gazetted new consolidated direction on occupational health and safety measures in certain workplaces.”

With regard to employers enforcing mandatory vaccinations, labour lawyer, Michael Bagraim, said: “In essence there is a process that has to be followed each time before you can make the vaccinations mandatory. There has to be a consultation process and thereafter an implementation. Each employee should give proper feedback as to why they do not wish to be vaccinated.” “The golden thread must be one of fairness and openness. “If this process is lacking then it would be an unfair dismissal,” he said. Cosatu provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, said they would also assist farmworkers in the matter.