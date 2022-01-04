Piketberg reeling in shock over GBV crimes

CAPE TOWN - The town of Piketberg is reeling in shock after a police officer allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in front of her son and family earlier this week. This comes just days after another gender-based violence attack where a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 29-year-old man.

Natasha Booise, 35, who would have celebrated her birthday today, (Tuesday) was allegedly killed at about 7pm by her off-duty police officer lover in Piketberg Main Road on Sunday. The man handed himself over to police shortly after the incident and is expected to appear in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder. The matter is being investigated by Ipid, said spokesperson Grace Langa.

Booise was declared dead on the scene and her body was transported to Malmesbury Forensic Pathology Services where a post mortem is also expected to be conducted Tuesday, said Langa. “It is alleged that on (Sunday) Booise was walking with her friends and family members in Main Rd, Piketberg when an off duty police official came from behind, driving his private vehicle. “She then turned around and walked back to the police official.

Booise stood outside at the driver’s door and she was seen holding the hands of the police official while the member was still seated in the driver’s seat. “The member then cocked his service pistol and fired multiple shots in the direction of the now-deceased while she was fleeing from the member,” said Langa. In the unrelated rape incident, police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a 29-year-old man appeared in court on a rape charge.

“A suspect was arrested on December 28 on a charge of rape. He was scheduled to make a court appearance in the Piketberg Magistrates Court on Thursday on the mentioned charge. The investigation into the matter (continues). “The investigating officer is following up on all available leads in order to present a well prepared case,” said Swartbooi.

According to information, the alleged rape occurred on December 24. Social activist Billy Claassen said they opposed the bail of both accused and condemned the alleged crimes.“The police have failed a woman. If they acted against the suspect in previous cases we would not be sitting with a murder now. It is alleged that the suspect has a lot of previous cases and also pending cases. If this is true, the police should give the community answers as to why he was allowed to handle a firearm.

“This young lady’s death was uncalled for and it needs to be the last. We call on the police and IPID to do their work properly so that justice can be served,” said Claassen. He also welcomed the swift arrest made by police relating to the rape of the child. “The victim was allegedly raped by an adult man on a farm outside Piketberg. He also allegedly filmed the ordeal himself. The suspect was arrested and is currently in Piketberg police holding cells. We condemn this violation and have asked the state to oppose bail. He should remain in custody. The safety of children and women should be high on the agenda of the government,” said Claassen.