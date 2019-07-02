Mark Nel Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Stopping at a deserted Melkbosstrand parking lot so that his passenger could relieve himself first cost Mark Nel his leg. In the end, it cost him his life too. Police have confirmed that the South African pilot flying for Qatar Airways, who has been based in Doha for four years, has died after being shot on the evening of June 16.

He had been shot above the knee and surgeons were eventually forced to amputate his leg, which reportedly caused further complications.

According to Rapport, Nel and a friend had been at a bar in Melkbosstrand and were on their way to a Blaauwberg hotel at around 9pm when they were accosted by unknown assailants. Nel had visited Cape Town to attend a reunion for flight engineers.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 56-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot on the evening of 2019-06-16 in Melkbosstrand by unknown suspects, who are yet to be arrested," said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

"The victim was admitted to hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to death (on) Sunday. The initial charge of attempted murder has been changed to murder."

Netwerk24 reported that there are rumours that Nel and his friend were attacked by a group of abalone thieves and were "at the wrong place at the wrong time" as nothing was stolen from them. Nel's friend was reportedly about 15m away from the vehicle when the shooting took place.

A friend of the 56-year-old Nel, Kevin Grinaker, posted on Facebook: "He had a heart of gold, a superior sense of humour and was incredibly humble."