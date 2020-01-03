The organisation was established primarily to reunite missing and endangered children and loved ones with their families or caregivers.
The Cape Town Street Parade, previously known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession of the “Kaapse Klopse”, sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the city centre.
“We’ll be in the city hall minding lost children. Any volunteers who wish to come, please just arrive on the day and join us,” Pink Ladies said.
Meanwhile, Geraldine Gertze, 15, who went missing on Christmas Day has still not been found. She was last seen in Kalkfontein at 3pm wearing maroon jeans, a white shirt and green sandals.