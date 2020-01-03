Pink Ladies to help protect children at Cape Town Street Parade









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – With child safety a priority at major events, the Pink Ladies organisation will be attending the Cape Town Street Parade tomorrow minding lost children. The organisation was established primarily to reunite missing and endangered children and loved ones with their families or caregivers. The Cape Town Street Parade, previously known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession of the “Kaapse Klopse”, sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the city centre. “We’ll be in the city hall minding lost children. Any volunteers who wish to come, please just arrive on the day and join us,” Pink Ladies said. Meanwhile, Geraldine Gertze, 15, who went missing on Christmas Day has still not been found. She was last seen in Kalkfontein at 3pm wearing maroon jeans, a white shirt and green sandals.

The search is also continuing for Oyisa Mgqwanci, 11, from Joodse Kamp settlement in Knysna who went missing after she left to go to the shop a few metres from her home on October 5.

Despite an extensive search by residents, neighbouring communities and search-and-rescue groups, who have been working with police, there has still been no sign of her.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Christopher Spies said: “The search for the missing girl is ongoing.”

Anyone with information about Geraldine can contact SAPS Kuils River Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual offences unit (FCS) Captain McDonald on 082 522 1047.

Those with information about Oyisa can contact Sergeant Ludwe Dlambulo at the George FCS on 082 335 1200.

Anyone with information on either girl can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.





