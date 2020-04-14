Pitbull-cross puppy lucky to survive after alleged chainsaw attack

Cape Town – The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) said it would lodge a complaint against a man who allegedly attacked a dog with a chainsaw. Bruno, a 9-month-old pitbull-cross puppy, was admitted to the organisation’s hospital at the weekend with severe lacerations to his head and body. AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins said the wounds were purposefully inflicted by an unknown assailant after an altercation with Bruno’s owner. “It is alleged that a third party, an unknown assailant, came on to the owner’s property to collect firewood. He approached them and asked them to leave his wood and his property. "Things escalated from there and it looks as though when things got heated, Bruno came to his owner’s defence and the guy operating the chainsaw got involved and struck Bruno,” Perrins said.

Perrins said the doctor who operated on Bruno said the cuts were made deliberately.

“I asked the doctor if it was not accidental and the doctor is of the firm belief that there are two deliberate cuts there is one on top of the head that missed his eye and one inbetween the shoulder blades.

"It was not one swing, it was two definite cuts and fortunately it did not penetrate the skull. He asked them to leave and he deliberately stuck the dog twice.”

Perrins said they were waiting for the owners to bring forward affidavits with witness accounts.

“Bruno has been stabilised and is currently on a drip and is being monitored by our medical staff on duty,” Perrins said.

Dr David Chelopo operated on Bruno and said he was very fortunate to have escaped the ordeal.

“To me it seems it was not accidental, someone must have been holding it for the dog to have been injured. We don’t see a lot of trauma cases but because of the lockdown it is all we are seeing. We prioritise trauma cases like these.”

Chelopo said he volunteers for the organisation and has been helping out during the lockdown.

“He was in a lot of pain when he came in as he took a big knock to the head, just above his left eye. He almost lost his eye.

"He is a very lucky dog. He should be recovering soon and he is on pain medication and antibiotics,” Chelopo said.

Cape Times