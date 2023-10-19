Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners president Virgil Gericke resigns, joins EFF

The president of the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI), Virgil Gericke, has tendered his resignation from the party with immediate effect and joined the EFF. Gericke said he joined the EFF because they were the fastest-growing party and their message was attracting the masses.

“The ideology of the EFF is exactly what I've been preaching from the PBI platform. I believe the EFF will afford me a bigger space on a national platform to advocate for the marginalised, needy and vulnerable section of our communities. The constituency I am representing must join up with a party that will break the chains of racial division, economic enslavement and mediocrity. Our Struggle was for a better life. It must happen now. Those in power can no longer be trusted with the lives of the marginalised and needy. “I have joined the EFF to help in realising the dream of a free, democratic and equal South Africa. I believe this was the right decision. My previous party has bestowed their blessing and support on me,” he said. EFF provincial chairperson Unathi Ntame said Gericke will bring an invaluable contribution to the party.

“Fighter Gericke is a strong advocate for change and his ideological orientation is rooted in the struggle for land and economic freedom in our lifetime. He is a solid ground force whose anti-apartheid political schooling and activism dates back to the 1980s. Gericke is a fearless fighter who has dedicated his life to defending those who can neither speak nor defend themselves. His political vigour and vitality finds expression in the EFF. “His joining the EFF sends out a clear message that our fight against the entrenched institutionalised racism of the Zionist DA in the Western Cape requires such moments of extreme courage and decisiveness. It is without any doubt that this noble decision by the president of PBI will catapult our revolutionary struggle for economic freedom to even greater heights and as well as add an invaluable contribution to the fight against racism, abuse of state resources, poor service delivery and many other anomalies perpetuated by the DA in the Western Cape,” Ntame said. PBI General Secretary Sune Soonies said they were saddened by Gericke’s departure.