Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu during the closing of Child Protection Week. Picture GCIS.

SOCIAL Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has instructed the department's deputy director-general, Connie Nxumalo, to work on a proposal to declare May Child Protection Month. This comes after the country marked the end of Child Protection Week on Sunday.

Zulu said: “While we officially close this year's campaign, the work of protecting our children takes more than just a week. It is a lifetime commitment because child abuse, neglect and exploitation is a matter of greater national concern. To this end, I have instructed Deputy Director-General Connie Nxumalo to start working on a submission to table before Cabinet a proposal to declare the month of May as Child Protection Month.”

A number of child rights organisations used the period to share shocking statistics. The Children’s Institute said as many as 500 children died annually of abuse and neglect, while crime statistics showed that 985 children were murdered in 2017/2018.

A study by the British Medical Journal BMJ Health on violence against children in South Africa found that one in five children (19.8%) experienced sexual abuse, compared with 18% in the global average for girls and 8% for boys.

Social Development spokesperson Jaconia Kobue said: “On the occasion of the official closing of the 2019 Child Protection Week campaign, Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu emphasised that given the unacceptably high levels of child abuse, neglect and exploitation in South Africa, it would take more than just a week to tackle the scourge.”

Meanwhile, the process of advertising and short listing the Children’s Commissioner in the Western Cape continues. Spokesperson for Premier Alan Winde, Bianca Capazorio, said Winde was not involved in the process, but the final decision was up to him and he might seek advice or consult as he saw fit.