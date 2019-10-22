The idea to sell the prison was introduced in 2014 when the Department of Public Works, custodians of the land, undertook a feasibility study on the possible disposal of Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town and Leeukop Prison in Johannesburg.
This as the two facilities are located within increasingly urbanised developments, and residents had expressed concerns around the security.
Then justice and correctional services minister Michael Masutha had said the purpose of the study was to assess the market for interest within the private sector for developing the land in further urbanisation strategies, as well as to determine the replacement values of the correctional centres.
At the time, the 2.5km² of land that Pollsmoor sits on was estimated at more than R100million. Property developers said it was big enough to house a new suburb.