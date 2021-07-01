Plans afoot to approach courts to lift blanket ban on alcohol

Cape Town- Non-profit company Vinpro, which represents around 2 600 local wine producers, are expected to head to court after lodging an urgent interim interdict application, to lift the blanket ban on alcohol sales in the Western Cape.

The organisation, alongside industry partners, launched the application – following the country’s move to adjusted lockdown level 4. South African Breweries (SAB) announced they would also join the urgent legal challenge, to protect jobs and livelihoods. The lockdown was put in place for 14 days and restrictions include the prohibition of alcohol sales, for both on-site and off-site consumption.

Vinpro spokesperson Wanda Augustyn said their application was submitted to the Western Cape High Court, but a definite hearing date is yet to be confirmed. Vinpro managing director Rico Basson said the recent ban follows on 19 weeks of revenue loss over the past 15 months “which has had a devastating effect on the wine and tourism sector, that employs more than 269 000 people”. “A large number of our wine producers and wineries are small – more than 80% of the 529 wineries are small and medium enterprises, and are reliant on direct sales to customers. Although wine exports may continue, the industry exports less than 50% of annual production, with the other half sold on home soil. With no financial support from the government for these businesses, their prospects, and that of employees, are extremely bleak,” said Basson.