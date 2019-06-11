Space Science Managing Director at SANSA Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell speaking to the media at the Space Weather Regional Early Warning Centre. The South African National Space Agency (SANSA) is South Africa's government body for the promotion and peaceful use of space while fostering cooperation in space-related activities and research in space science, communications, navigation and space physics. SANSA seeks to advance scientific engineering and technological competencies and capabilities through human capital development (HCD), outreach programmes and infrastructure development, and supports the creation of an environment conducive to the industrial development of space technologies within the framework of national government. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Plans are in place to have the South African National Space Agency’s (Sansa) Weather Centre expanded into a 24-hour facility within the next three years. This was announced when Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology deputy-director Phil Mjwara visited the Sansa facility in Hermanus yesterday.

Sansa Space Science managing director Lee-Anne McKinnell said this was the only operational space weather centre on the African continent and was internationally recognised.

“Everything about the fourth industrial revolution is about the utilisation of technology, and everything we are monitoring here at the centre has the ability to completely damage that in one fell swoop.

“Continuous monitoring of the space environment allows for early warning, forecasting and prediction of space weather events that could lead to technological and infrastructure failure.”

The Space Weather Centre was established in 2010, and the International Civil Aviation Organisation requires the centre to be operational for 24-hours in a three-year period.

McKinnell said extreme space weather events or solar superstorms could affect aviation, communications, and marine and technological infrastructure.

Solar superstorms have consequently been identified as a risk to the world economy and society.

They have the potential to be detrimental to power grids, satellites, avionics and aircraft over polar regions, high frequency radio communication, mobile telephones and GPS systems, among other things.

In 1989, a geomagnetic storm occurred due to a severe solar storm that struck Earth and caused a nine-hour power outage in Quebec, Canada.

Space weather practitioner Mpho Tshisaphungo said the centre worked with other international space weather stations monitoring the sun, which is the main driver for space weather.

She said there were ground-based instruments in countries such as Kenya, and they were engaging other regions of the continent to have one of the most advanced solar weather networks in the world.

Mwjara said Sansa approached the department after the international body requested they become an accredited centre for space weather data.

“We could see the value of such a facility, not just from a scientific perspective, but also the economic value to the average South African.

“Therefore, we have been briefing the current minister and working with Sansa to table a full proposal, and we are almost certain we will have funding so that the centre can meet its obligations to become fully accredited.”

Mwjara said the role of government was to ensure it provided the resources that would allow entities like Sansa to continue providing scientific excellence.

