Plato to 'give quick feedback' to Overcome Heights residents traumatised by torchings









Overcome Housing Committee members gather around bodies on Sunday, desperately trying to put out the flames. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Mayor Dan Plato has promised to give feedback in seven days' time after discussions with traumatised Overcome Heights' residents, near Lavender Hill, on Wednesday. Emotions are still running high after three people were burnt alive in the area on Sunday. This follows the death of two suspected criminals at the same spot in December. The police and firefighters found the bodies of two men and a woman burning on a pyre – of which a video was circulated on social media – at a St Patrick’s Road sports field known as “Italy”, which borders Capricorn, Hillview and Overcome Heights. The deaths have been blamed on a vigilante neighbourhood watch group operating in Hillview, dubbed the "Boeties". The incident has also caused division among residents. While some were tired of criminals doing as they please, others opposed people taking the law into their own hands.

Fouzia Cassiem, of the Overcome Housing Committee, who has been appealing for Plato and the police to come into the community for months, told the Cape Times on Wednesday: "The mayor was here for about three hours.

"He spoke to the whole community and has promised to give feedback in seven days after we expressed concerns about our safety.

"We don't want this killing, this burning of bodies. A community can't live in fear with innocent people being beaten up in the road. "Another person was shot yesterday. People can't take the law into their own hands.

"How many people must still die before something is done about this? A person doesn't deserve to die like this.

"We had a meeting with Captain Nel of the Muizenberg police and said he must collect these people's documents and fingerprints. They must be locked up."

One of Sunday's victims has been identified as Christopher “Siya” Habana, 33, a father of two. The other two are believed to be friends of Habana.

The trio was said to have been invited to a meeting on Sunday afternoon after a "hokkie" belonging to one of their friends had been destroyed, the Daily Voice reported.

Overcome Heights Housing Committee member, Zelda Fredericks, 36, one of the people who helped to douse the flames, said: “It was inhumane and I could not just stand there because that is what the police did, they just stood there.”

Cassiem said: “This is not gangsterism and we have told this to the station commander at Muizenberg SAPS. This is a new neighbourhood watch which was formed.

“They have even set a curfew that our shops must be closed at 9pm, but their shebeens are open until 3am.

“We will always work with neighbourhood watches, but it’s not right to take the law into your own hands.

“We don’t know these people’s faces, they cover their faces with masks.”

Cape Times