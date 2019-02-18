Cape Town mayor Dan Plato Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Mayor Dan Plato has come under fire for his comments that 99% of people who moved to the Western Cape were unable to fend for themselves. Before proceedings started at a community meeting in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, videographer Wesley Fester’s camera and microphone were recording when Plato was in conversation with an attendee who had asked him a question on economic development.

Plato is heard in the video saying immigrants to the province were unable to fend for themselves, and were “unfortunately” responsible for a large portion of the City’s budget expenditure.

“99% of those coming into the Western Cape, the two of us pay for them, they can’t fend for themselves. Lots and lots of our budgets go to them, unfortunately, and that is a challenge,” Plato says.

Approached for comment, Plato yesterday insisted there was a background context.

When pressed, he said: “My comment to the media is that it was a 20-minute conversation, there was much more to the video.”

Social Justice Coalition’s general secretary Axolile Notywala said they demanded Plato accounted for these statements, which they said according to their records were factually incorrect.

“He says 99% of people can’t fend for themselves. Who are these people? If he’s talking budget he must show us. As someone who holds public office Plato needs to explain himself,” Notywala said.

The ANC in the province said it was disgusted by Plato’s sentiments.

ANC provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa said Plato displayed apartheid-era swart gevaar tactics, further dividing the population.

“Influx control was strict in the Western Cape during apartheid, and people were forced to stay in reserves in the Eastern Cape and Transkei. Plato’s thinking is part of the old regime, and supports segregation,” Magaxa said.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said the mayor is someone who is supposed to work for all the people.

“Plato and his party continue to marginalise the people,” Jacobs said.

