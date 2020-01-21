Yesterday marked Penguin Awareness Day and SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton said the Table Mountain National Parks, with Sanccob and the City, had worked hard to conserve the species.
“We want to encourage our visitors to respect and conserve this important species while visiting the Simon’s Town penguin colony,” Howard-Clayton said.
A marine biologist from the Cape Research Centre, Alison Kock, warned of two increasing worldwide dangers threatening the continued existence of the birds.
“The species is undergoing severe declines across South Africa due to food shortages as a result of climate change and overfishing.