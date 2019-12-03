Plea for caution as Capetonians' water consumption keeps climbing









Cape Town – City life seems to be getting back to normal, albeit the new normal, with consumption climbing up to 704 mega litres per day over the previous week. Dam levels for the same period dropped by 1.4% and are currently at 81.7%, the City of Cape Town said in a statement. "As per the graph above, the relatively healthy position of current dam levels can be misleading if considered out of context. "Lower-than-average rainfall remains a reality and, as such, we ask that residents please ensure that they continue their water-saving measures. "On the City's part, advanced pressure management, pipe maintenance and replacement programmes, stepped-up fault response capacity and water augmentation efforts remain priorities.

"The City urges residents to enjoy their holiday period, but without losing sight of water consumption," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg.

"Our residents have helped us achieve the gold standard in water efficiency and we’re confident they will remain water-wise as temperatures rise.

"As the days grow warmer we are working to sustain public awareness of water restrictions, whatever level is implemented, and in doing so maintain our title as the world’s number one water-saving city."

Please visit www.capetown.gov.za/thinkwater for all water-related information and Frequently Asked Questions.

Major dams 2/12/2019 Previous week % 2018 Berg River 97.5

98.7

95.2

Steenbras Lower 91.5

94.2

77.4

Steenbras Upper 93.1

93.2

61.8

Theewaterskloof 73.1

74.5

54.9

Voëlvlei

87.3

88.5

91.1

Wemmershoek 88.7

90.8

85.2

Total Stored Ml 733 472

745 888

632 290

% Storage 81.7

83.0

70.4

End

