Cape Town – City life seems to be getting back to normal, albeit the new normal, with consumption climbing up to 704 mega litres per day over the previous week.
Dam levels for the same period dropped by 1.4% and are currently at 81.7%, the City of Cape Town said in a statement.
"As per the graph above, the relatively healthy position of current dam levels can be misleading if considered out of context.
"Lower-than-average rainfall remains a reality and, as such, we ask that residents please ensure that they continue their water-saving measures.
"On the City’s part, advanced pressure management, pipe maintenance and replacement programmes, stepped-up fault response capacity and water augmentation efforts remain priorities.