Photo: Facebook / The Bookery

Cape Town – The Bookery, a Cape Town NPO that builds libraries in South African schools, has appealed to funders, publishers and collaborators to support its Young Writers competition. This will see children from about 65 schools enter stories in their mother tongue for the chance to be published and flown to a glitzy award ceremony in Johannesburg.

The Bookery was established in 2010 to address the lack of functional libraries in schools. To date, it has established 65 libraries, reached 63 000 children and distributed 250 000 books.

“First, we want to change the state of literacy in South Africa. We looked at the shocking stats of public schools that don’t have libraries, and reading is an essential skill so we wanted to do something.

“When we select a school, we get a funder, create the library, paint it, fill it with books, and employ a library assistant and pay them a salary for three years. The set-up costs are R150 000,” said fund-raising and marketing manager Sharon Maotshe.

“The writing competition is a chance for a child from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha to put their names in a book that they have published.

"We looked at books in our libraries and they’re mostly donated from abroad and written abroad, in contexts from other communities.

“We want to inspire a love for writing our own stories, and possibly in our home languages, because we don’t have a lot of those books in our library.

“Our kids have only been taught to read and never to be authors. They’ve never met real authors making a career out of this, and that’s what we would like them to get out of this experience.”

The Young Writers competition will accept applications in August until October 1 from grades 3 to 8 learners in schools where the organisation has existing libraries.

The Young Writers will get mentorship, training and support from October to December, as the Bookery will do tours that teach about writing and illustrating.

An entry page will be live on their website www.thebookery.org.za in August. By the end of September they will choose the top 10 schools.

Those interested in getting involved can contact Maotshe at [email protected] or call 081 497 9414.