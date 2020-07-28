Plea for Metrorail to improve communication as commuters are left stranded

Cape Town – Train commuters had to scramble for transport again yesterday, as the only operational line in the province came to a halt for safety reasons amid sporadic protest action across the City. Metrorail’s acting regional manager, Raymond Maseko, said the limited train service between Cape Town and Retreat, along the southern line, was suspended yesterday to ensure the safety of commuters and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) employees. “Based on the possible risk to lives and essential infrastructure, management decided to suspend the service until the situation normalises,” said Maseko. The service was expected to be reinstated today, with eight additional trains, with the last trains departing Cape Town and Retreat Stations respectively at 6.30pm. “We are relieved to reinstate the service with no serious incidents reported and are happy to be able to offer additional trips in the afternoon peak," Maseko said.

United Commuters Voice (UCV) spokesperson João Jardim said commuters were suffering the most after being left without alternative plans.

“There are commuters who have been inconvenienced because not everyone heard or received the information.

“Protest actions have been taking place in different areas across the city since last week.

“It is unacceptable that people know the day before or on the day that there won’t be trains.

“Metrorail needs to improve their communication,” said Jardim.

The southern line has been operational since July 1, with limited services. It was chosen to be opened due to the state of infrastructure compared to other lines.

Metrorail sustained widespread vandalism and destruction at various rail precincts during lockdown.

Meanwhile, #Unitedbehind has started an online petition demanding the central line commuters who have been affected by its closure since September 2019 due to vandalism be given 80 buses to transport them.

It is unclear when the line will be up and running, as people have also invaded part of the railway by erecting shacks.

