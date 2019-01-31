Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – Animal rescue organisations have been working around the clock to ensure the best possible care is given to abandoned flamingo chicks, thousands of which were rescued from Kamfers Dam in Kimberley. The dam, which is privately owned, is a major breeding site for lesser flamingos, but chicks were abandoned by their parents as the dam ran dry.

The rescue operations were headed by Saam Staan Kimberley, an NPO.

The birds were taken in by local organisations, the World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary & Monkey Park, and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob), among others.

Sanccob research manager Dr Katta Ludynia said they received more than 500 birds on Monday night, but lost some as they were in critical condition.

Some died as a result of infection that they may have picked up during transit.

“They were taken in from a dam, put in boxes, put in cars, flying them down, so they were obviously very weak. They were very dehydrated when they arrived here.

“They are all under medical treatment. They are getting antibiotics. The ones that have infections, they are being fed regularly.”

Ludynia said although they usually took in African penguins, they had the logistics and expertise to care for the flamingo chicks.

“It is our quiet time so we do not have a lot of penguins, so we have more space. We will have the flamingo chicks with us until they are ready to be released back into the wild and that can take up to 24 months.

“They are still very small and are only a few days old. In the wild their parents would usually feed them for 24 months and now that will be our job.”

Ludynia said the birds would not go to sanctuaries or anything like that, but rather be released into their natural habitat.

“The decision on whether they will be released here in Cape Town or back in Kimberley will be made and it will be a joint decision.”

Ludynia said they were pleased to see the large number of people who had come out to help in volunteering and donating supplies.

“We have had a really good response. We are fully booked for one or two weeks, but we will need people as the birds will be here for the next 24 months.

“People can call us or email us and arrange a slot to volunteer.”

Ludynia said they were in need of food products and equipment, among other things.

A full list of what is needed can be found on Sanccob’s Facebook page.

For information about volunteering at Sanccob or donating to the organisation, call 021 557 6155 or email [email protected]

Cape Times