Kirstenbosch is internationally acclaimed as one of the seven most magnificent botanical gardens in the world and one of Cape Town's Big 6 tourism attractions. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Capetonians have a golden opportunity to show their patriotism by helping it become the top biodiverse city in the world. The Mother City is in a strong position to compete in the international 2019 City Nature Challenge, said mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt. This is a platform for cities to showcase their biodiversity. The challenge runs until April 29.

Nieuwoudt encouraged Capetonians to participate by recording the city’s natural beauty and to download and share this on the iNaturalist.com app via www.inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2019-cape-town

“Participants may record any plant, animal, fungi, slime mould or any other evidence of life (scat, fur, tracks, shells, carcasses) found in Cape Town and should not forget to record the location of their findings.

“Schools, universities and social groups are encouraged to use this as an opportunity to facilitate, manage and support student outdoor learning and exploration in schoolyards, nearby parks or other green spaces.

“Cape Town is incredibly blessed with vast nature reserves and many natural open areas. We have plant and animal life in abundance and right on our doorstep.

“When participants go out and look for plant and animal life this weekend I am sure that many residents will be amazed by all of the beautiful natural spaces which are located in and around their city.”

With the city managing 20 nature reserves and various nature areas, and co-ordinating activities for the challenge across the metro, all the reserves would be open to anyone interested in recording their observations of plant and animal life over the four days, she said.

Participants could look forward to tours of the reserves with local experts and conservation managers during the course of the challenge.

For a list of all of the city’s reserves and details about their location, facilities and attractions, participants can visit: www.capetown.gov.za/Explore%20and%20enjoy/See-all-City-facilities/Our-recreational-facilities/Nature%20reserves