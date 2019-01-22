Angelique Ripepi Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The family of a young Muizenberg mother is appealing to anyone who might know the whereabouts of their daughter who has not returned home after going for a job interview. Twenty-five-year-old Angelique Ripepi was last seen early on Saturday morning going for a job interview at Tableview Mall. At the time she was wearing a floral top, leggings, Converse All Stars and carried a pouch that had her phone inside.

Her distraught mother, Dawn Matthee, said a missing persons case had been opened at Muizenberg police station by her boyfriend when he couldn’t get hold of her.

“Angelique has a 6-year-old daughter who she loves unconditionally waiting for her to come home. She has never done something like this and would never leave everyone hanging like this.

“We are very worried about her as it’s three days now and still haven’t heard from her. We are urging anyone with information to go to the police or talk to us. We are just praying for her safety, wherever she is,” Matthee said.

Another desperate family is that of 9-year-old Linathi Titshala, also affectionately known as Nomnqindi, from Delft.

She was last seen on December 16, two days after her birthday. Linathi was wearing black skinny jeans, a grey top with laces at the back and black slippers.

At the time, she was walking to her mother’s home from her grandmother’s house in Cork Tree Street, Thubelitsha. The two houses are only three doors away from each other.

Her grandmother discovered she was missing in the afternoon.

Last week a search by team of forensic experts and a K9 unit yielded no results. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the authorities would not stop looking for her and investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding these cases can contact Crime Stop at 0800 10111.