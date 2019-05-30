Fairmount Secondary School dance instructor Uria Daniels watches as one her dancers, Altino Davids, displays his dancing skills. Photo: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A Grassy Park dance teacher and three of her students have been offered another opportunity to compete in a dance competition in the US. It is the second time that Uria Daniels, 25, has been offered a bite at the cake after she missed out last year due to a lack of travel money.

She teaches hip hop dance classes after school at Grassy Park's Fairmount Secondary School to pupils from Fairmount and other schools in Grassy Park and Parkwood.

She and Kirsten Berry, 11, Altino Davids, 13, and Grade 12 pupil Bradley Smith were again invited this year to the Duo and Solo Sections of the World Hip Hop Championships in Arizona, US from August 2 to 12.

“We had an opportunity to go to the same competition, but due to a lack of funds we couldn't go.

“Now we have a second chance and I would like to make it happen,” said Daniels.

“We each need about R35 000 for accommodation and flight fees. All of us come from disadvantaged backgrounds where we are surrounded by social ills such as gangsterism and drug abuse; that's why I conduct dance classes after school,” said Daniels.

“We are calling for help to realise our dream of going to the US to represent our school and country.”

Fairmount principal Terence Klassen, in appealing for sponsors for Daniels and her three dance pupils, said: “They have proved themselves locally and we appeal to businesses, organisations and individuals to assist.”

Anyone wishing to assist can contact him on 021 705 1826 or 076 538 9613 or use the banking details:

First National Bank, Grassy Park

Account number: 62036854728

Branch Code: 203109

Account Type: Cheque Account