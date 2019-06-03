File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – A call has been made to reach out to a new mom, following her surprise delivery of a baby – assisted by an estate agent. “She has nobody and nothing here; she’s from Durban. We really want to get her all the help she needs, be it financial, clothing, food or toiletries for the baby. We’ll set up a trust account for her this week,” said Kim Hansen from Trust Properties.

Hansen had a 4pm appointment with potential buyers of a Table View home at the weekend and said she heard screams coming from the granny flat at the back of the house.

Hansen said she immediately rushed to check what was going on.

There Hansen found domestic worker, known only as Pretty, in labour and the elderly couple who own the home and were frantic.

Pretty was still recovering in hospital yesterday.

The couple had called the ambulance and had been waiting for 30 minutes.

Hansen had been a veterinary nurse and used some her skills during the delivery, she said.

“I asked myself how different could it be to give birth to a human baby? I asked the couple to bring me some gloves and they managed to find a pair from a dye kit.

‘‘They also brought me some string. I cut the umbilical cord, cleared the baby’s throat and removed the after birth.

‘‘Thankfully the mom put her complete trust in me and I felt the presence of God, because I had an unbelievable calm over me.

“I kept praying through the whole experience and felt that God had brought me there for a reason,” Hansen said.

The experience was humbling, Hansen added, and she was still recovering from it.

“I can’t believe I delivered a baby,” she said.

Trust Properties will have a collection box at their offices for any donations at Unit 4, Village Square, 2 Village Place, Parklands.

Donations can also be made by contacting Hansen on 072 775 0166 or her colleague Jenni on 084 953 4889.

