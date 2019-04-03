The organisers hope to reach their target of R1.5 million for Ons Plek, Paedspal, CoolPlay and Wilderness Search & Rescue. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Table Mountain Cableway and Just Do It have called on the public to pledge their support for the much anticipated annual Cableway Charity Challenge, which takes place at the weekend. This is part of efforts to raise money for a number of local organisations.

The organisers hope to reach their target of R1.5 million for Ons Plek, Paedspal, CoolPlay and Wilderness Search & Rescue.

Since its inception in 2009, the event has raised more than R7m for charities in need of education support in and around Cape Town, according to Table Mountain Cableway managing director Wahida Parker.

Climbing to the top of Table Mountain via Platteklip Gorge and descending via the cable car, the event challenges 195 participants to complete an intense 5.5km circuit as many times as possible from 6am to 6pm.

Race director Anton de Waal said: “You can support any one of the participants by donating between R100 and R10 000 per lap completed.

"Each participant is required to raise a minimum of R2 500 and all the money raised goes to the nominated charities.

The Corporate Challenge will see teams from Table Mountain Cableway, Allan Gray, Seed Investments, Sygnia, DirectAxis, FundHouse, Future Growth Asset Management, Mapula Trust and Personal Trust battling it out to see who can conquer the most climbs.

The Cableway has three teams participating in the event this year.

Looking ahead to his fourth Cableway Charity Challenge and hoping to add to his tally of 11 summits, team leader and Cableway IT administrator Ismail Dollie said they do runs from Kloof Corner, the base of Lion’s Head, up Platteklip Gorge and to Signal Hill in the build-up to the event.

“Instead of catching public transport, some people have increased their daily training by walking to work and back from the Cape Town train station.

“Knowing that our efforts contribute to charity is that final cherry on top of the already incredible experience,” Dollie said.

