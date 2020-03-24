Please give Rasta a home, or help pay for his eyecare

Cape Town – The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha has appealed for funds to help one of their beloved four-legged friends, Rasta, get eye treatment. Rasta is well known to all those who have visited the clinic because he welcomes everyone at the gate. Spokesperson Marcelle du Plessis said Rasta belonged to a staff member, but when his owner stopped working there, Rasta continued to visit the clinic every day, especially because his best friend, Blackie, lived across the road. “After some years, Rasta decided he no longer wanted to go home. He became our permanent welcomer at Mdzananda, spending his day at Mdzananda and evening at Blackie’s home. "Now, at around 10 years of age, Rasta has developed chronic eye ulcers. For months we have given him eye drops.

"It gets better then comes back again. For the past month, we have had Rasta in our hospital, treating him.”

Du Plessis said the clinic was unfortunately no longer able to give him the treatment.

“He needs special eye care. Apart from that, the sandy conditions of Khayelitsha prevent any form of recovery and only make his condition worse.

"We are appealing to people to open their hearts and offer Rasta a space in their home.”

Du Plessis said if Rasta did not find a home, they would have no choice but to euthanise him.

“Rasta needs to be relieved from his duties at Mdzananda and move to greener pastures. We desperately want to find Rasta a home.

"If we can’t, the kindest option would be to send him to heaven as he is extremely depressed in the hospital and suffering from the eye problem.”

If you can help by taking Rasta, or assisting with funds for his treament, email [email protected] or call Marcelle du Plessis at 082 357 7613.

Cape Times