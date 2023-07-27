‘Please protect us:’ Elderly seek solace in new older persons bill

Elderly people in the Eastern Cape’s Amathole District Municipality said they drew hope from the Older Persons Amendment Bill, as they often fell victim to violent crimes perpetuated by young people using drugs. The elderly people appealed to the government to provide them with more protection as they become increasingly vulnerable to a host of crimes including rape, assault, attempted murder and burglary.

They shared their experiences with the National Assembly’s committee on social development when it conducted public hearings on the amendment bill in Butterworth on Tuesday. The committee said the residents welcomed the opportunity to make proposals and suggestions on the bill. “Some of them shared their painful rape experiences at the hands of heartless young people.

“They highlighted their experiences of abuse to demonstrate the extent of their vulnerability, with no protection from the police. “They attributed the vicious and cruel crimes they endure to substance abuse, of drugs in particular, and to high unemployment among young people. “They urged the government to fight drugs in their communities and to create employment,” the committee noted.

The Older Persons Amendment Bill aims to strengthen the protection and prevention of abuse of older people, eliminate harmful traditional practices including witchcraft accusations, and recognise their responsibilities in passing on inter-generational knowledge and wisdom. It also seeks to make provision for the removal of older people to temporary safe care without a court order. At the public hearing, the residents appealed for transport to be provided for those who were unable to reach the old age service centres. They also requested that public and private spaces such as banks to have separate queues for old people.

They said young people “push them in queues”. They called for the government to build permanent old age homes and service centres at the sites that they were allocated by their municipalities. They also welcomed the funding allocated by the Department of Social Development for their nutrition, but requested that the funding should be extended to cover the building of centres, maintenance, fencing of sites and centres, employment and payment of care givers.

Committee chairperson Nonkosi Mvana said the inputs would be considered after the committee reached all the provinces. The committee will then deliberate and make a report, which will be submitted to the National Assembly and to the National Council of Provinces for adoption. If adopted, it will then be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa to assent it into law. The committee on Wednesday conducted public hearings at Bonginkosi Enoch Nongoma Community Hall in the OR Tambo District Municipality in Lusikisiki.