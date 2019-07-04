Police fired rubber bullets to disperse angry protesters in Plettenberg Bay who stoned passing cars and set tyres alight on the N2. Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – Plettenberg Bay Community Policing Forum chairperson Mlulami Siphango refused to comment on the violent protests which led to the closure of the N2, saying he feared for his life and was under threat from residents. “I fear for my life because the residents will come after me once I comment on the matter. Can you please call me after five minutes before I engage with you? I need to talk to my comrades first,” he said.

After five minutes, he said: “There is no way I would give you information and I don’t want to lose my life. Please try to understand the situation I find myself in. Please don’t try to convince me otherwise.”

The protest over the lack of delivery of basic services saw two people, aged 21 and 24, arrested for public violence. This followed a march by residents on June 18 to hand over a memorandum of demands to the municipality, giving officials seven days to reply.

Residents said yesterday’s protest was because they were not satisfied with the municipality’s response to their demands.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies said: “Last night (Tuesday) a group of people gathered and blocked the highway. They prevented people and commuters from entering or exiting the area.

The protesters also pelted police members with stones, damaged vehicles and endangered other road users. A total of seven vehicles were damaged during the protest. This includes a municipal vehicle as well as a SAPS patrol vehicle.

“As a result, local police and Public Order Police members were dispatched to the area to intervene and stabilise the situation.

"The members had to retaliate and used minimum force to constrain the group with stun grenades as well as rubber bullets, in an effort to disperse the group and open the N2 highway.”

By late afternoon yesterday, the N2 remained closed while Public Order Police and other law-enforcement agencies maintained a heavy presence.

Bitou Municipality spokesperson Manfred van Rooyen said there was damage to road infrastructure, mainly on the N2, and fires at various other private and public buildings.

There had also been an attempt to burn the Usave shop in New Horizons and private and municipal vehicles were stoned.

“The demands mainly focused on service delivery, including the slow pace of housing project 169, the high unemployment rate, tenders awarded to the same people year after year and the lack of sport and youth development facilities.

"The protesters were also angry that some people have houses but are renting them out while staying in shacks.

“Their demands included the resignation of the ward 3 councillor, Xola Matyila. This is a new demand that does not form part of the June 18 petition.

"This has not been done yet as the municipality is not aware of any reason in law, or any transgression of the code of conduct for councillors that necessitates the removal of Mr Matyila as a councillor.”

Cape Times