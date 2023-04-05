Plett ratepayers see red over land sale

Cape Town - The Plett Ratepayers Association (PRA) has raised questions over the sale of municipal properties by the Bitou Municipality, arguing that residents were not provided adequate time for public participation. The properties include a children's playground on the corner of Longships Drive and Jument Avenue, and a public open space on the corner of Longships Drive and Fowley Rock.

A number of other properties in New Horizons, Kurland and Kranshoek are reportedly also under scrutiny. A notice was published last month on the sale of the properties and the public given 14 days to respond. However, the association said the standard time that should be given by the municipality was 30 days.

PRA chairperson, Steve Pattinson, said their objections have been specifically around the public participation process and the lack of necessary information provided for the community to respond. “Their notice of intent was not broadly communicated and the period of 14 days was clearly inadequate. “Due to overwhelming objections from both the Ratepayers Association and the community, the municipality responded with a further two weeks extension for the notice period.

“Disposing of public land is both emotive and complex and requires comprehensive consultation with ward committees and IAPs, (interested and affected parties) including current land users and, where applicable, adjoining neighbours. This has not taken place,” Pattinson said. He added that the follow-up notice by the municipality provided minimal additional information and clarification, and added further “confusion and unanswered questions”. “It is disappointing that offers from the PRA and ward committee members to assist in remedying the public participation process, seeking clarity on motives and intent of the various properties, was not taken up,” he said. The municipality said no decision had been made yet regarding the proposed use of the land parcels.

Bitou municipal manager, Mbulelo Memani, said the Municipal Asset Transfer Regulations stipulated that a public participation process was only required if a property qualified as “high value” land. “None of the properties mentioned above qualifies as ‘high value’, and strictly speaking the municipality could have proceeded with the alienation (selling) of these properties immediately after the decision was taken that they are not required to provide a minimum level of basic municipal services and without any further public participation. “However, the council resolved that the public be granted an opportunity to comment on the matter before any further action is taken.”

“No decision has yet been made regarding the proposed use of the land parcels concerned. This will only happen after receipt of the public comment. “Any decision to alienate a land parcel for a specific use does not imply that the land may be used for that purpose. The required rezoning and similar procedures (if applicable) will still have to be followed by the successful bidder,” Memani said. Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM) secretary general, Zwelakhe Mbatsha, said they had no problem with the commercialisation of the land.

“(The) Ratepayers Association is a body that is there to maintain the status quo of serving the few privileged. They are only complaining because the land parcels involved are community parks in their privileged areas. “We therefore take their statement with a pinch of salt. You must remember a few weeks ago they blew hot air against the capital project loans, acting as if this is something illegal, when we all know municipalities use loans for capital projects.