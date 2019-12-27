Plettenberg Bay beaches closed temporarily after alleged shark attack









File picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Plettenberg Bay beaches have been closed temporarily after a man was bitten on the leg by what is believed to be a shark. The victim, a surf ski paddler, is in a stable condition and was treated for lacerations on his lower calf. The attack occurred early on Thursday morning off Nahoon Reef. A bather drowned on the beach earlier this week. “We are appealing to the public in the Plettenberg Bay area where this incident has happened, even though it is not confirmed that it was a shark. It may have been," said NRSI spokesperson Craig Lambinon. "Beaches have been temporarily closed by lifeguards assisted by the NSRI and the situation is being monitored.

"The Bitou municipality will advise the lifeguards to reopen the beaches once the situation has calmed.”

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality said at about 7am on Thursday a shark attacked a surf ski off Nahoon Reef.

“The paddler is fine with no injuries. The beach will remain closed as a safety precaution,” the City said, adding that officials would monitor the area.

Commenting on the drowning, NSRI East London station commander Geoff McGregor said a duty crew were activated at 4.45am on Monday after reports of a drowning in progress at Nahoon beach.

The body of a 23-year-old woman, from Queenstown, was found washed out on the beach after being swept out to sea by rip currents while swimming.

On Sunday, two paddlers sighted a shark in the water at Oyster Bay.

NSRI Oyster Bay station commander Johannes Lodewyk van Rensburg said: “Two men had been paddling from St Francis Bay to Oyster Bay and they were 300 metres offshore of Oyster Bay when they noticed a shark in the water.

“One man fell out of the double kayak and then the second man fell out of the double kayak. They both swam to shore without incident, abandoning their kayak."

Their kayak was found barely damaged on Monday.

In the Eastern Cape, McGregor said a shark warning remained in place at Oyster Bay, between Tsitsikamma and St Francis Bay, where a whale carcass washed up on the rocks at the hamlet's main beach on Thursday.

“Plettenberg Bay lifeguards assisted by NSRI Plettenberg Bay cleared bathers from the water at beaches in the Plettenberg Bay area after a 3m great white shark was spotted approaching a bathing area on Tuesday morning," McGregor said.

"Beaches were reopened after an all-clear notice and lifeguards remain vigilant.”

