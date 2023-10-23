Plettenberg Bay uncle caught red-handed attempting to rape nephew sentenced

The Plettenberg Bay Regional Court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 15 years direct imprisonment for the attempted rape of his 10-year-old nephew, who is also his godson. The State alleged that the man from Kranshoek, who can’t be named to protect the identity of the victim, who is a minor, was with the boy in his sister’s house on September 28, 2022, when he tried to commit an act of sexual penetration on the boy.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the man confessed in his plea and sentencing agreement that he smoked tik on the day. While in the mother’s bedroom, he lowered the victim’s pants and his pants and attempted to penetrate the victim but was unable to as the boy started crying. The victim’s mother arrived and caught the accused in the act.

He ran away but was later arrested. State prosecutor JJ Marx told the court that it was in the interest of the community that he be prosecuted and punished. The accused was not a first offender, as his criminal record showed two previous convictions for sexual offences.