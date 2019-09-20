File photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Cape Town – One of the aims of the recent Cape Town Animal Conference, co-hosted by UCT student society We Are Animals (WAA), was to find common ground between advocating for the rights for protection, justice and liberation of animals, and human social, political and economic interests. The plight of animals was heard at this year’s conference, which saw presentations from noted scholars and activists - including Dr Elisa Galgut from UCT’s Department of Philosophy; University of Johannesburg legal expert Professor David Bilchitz; Humane Society International/Africa director Tony Gerrans; and Jim Karani of Lawyers for Animal Protection in Africa.

Topics covered included veganism and gender; gendered domestic violence and companion animal abuse; animal-assisted therapy; the link between market mechanisms and animal liberation; and humane animal education among pupils.

WAA, established in 2014, joined forces with the Animal Coalition of Southern Africa (ACSA) and Animal Law Reform South Africa (ALRSA) to host the event.

Sponsorship came from the Center for Animal Law Studies (CALS) at Lewis and Clark Law School in the US.

Another important goal for the conference was to outline possible actions and initiatives to work towards a future where legal rights of conscious beings are recognised and protected alongside human rights in a human-centric legal system and society.

UCT student and WAA head of social media and marketing Chloe Kingdom said the conference provided an opportunity to report on and summarise the various operations of academics, legal experts, advocates and activists at all levels of society.

“This indicates the growing awareness of non-humans and sentient rights, and marks a change in society’s overall perception of non-humans and the relationships and interactions that we cultivate with them,” said Kingdom.

Reflecting on the weekend’s presentations, she said the calibre of experts was indicative of the high-quality, evidence-based and consistent hard work being conducted in different spheres of animal rights advocacy and activism.

The legal panel on the final day, where Bilchitz, Gerrans and Karani were joined by the president of Wellbeing International Dr Andrew Rowan, was a highlight for her.

Rowan’s organisation, based in Maryland, US, seeks to achieve optimal well-being for people, animals and the environment through collaborative engagement, education and science.

“The legal panel provided members of the public, especially representatives of animal welfare NGOs, with the opportunity to pose questions to the legal experts on the current status of a variety of animal welfare cases in South Africa,” said Kingdom.

Panellists also provided suggestions on possible legal interventions required to resolve some of the cases, as well as providing a blueprint for future legal interventions around animal welfare and rights in South Africa and abroad.

