Police and prosecution hailed for securing life sentences for Kalksteenfontein gangsters

Cape Town - The investigating officer and the prosecution team who secured life imprisonment sentences for two Terrible Josters gang members from Kalksteenfontein have been hailed for their work. Marco Canterbury and Heinrich Potgieter were sentenced in the Bellville Regional Court to life behind bars for murder and attempted murder.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi said: “On Friday, May 24, 2019, two armed members of the Terrible Josters gang, who were notorious for gang violence in Kalksteenfontein, entered a house in Vygie Street and fired multiple gun shots at two victims in the bedroom. One male sustained fatal injuries, while another male sustained a gunshot wound. The suspects fled the scene of the crime. The investigating officer assigned to the investigation, Warrant Officer Elton Logenstein pursued all available information at his disposal in a bid to ensure the arrest of the suspects. His persistence paid off when two males, aged 34 and 36, were arrested and detained on charges of murder and attempted murder.” Canterbury and Potgieter were sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of murder and attempted murder. “During a lengthy trial (Logenstein) faced a massive onslaught from the defence attorneys in a bid to derail him.