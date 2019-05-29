File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A spate of rape cases in George and the Garden Route has led police to make a public plea for help in tracing the suspects. With research figures by the South African Medical Research Council showing more than 70% of rapes by strangers remained unsolved, the police’s move has been hailed by a gender violence expert.

The five unrelated rape incidents, believed to be by several suspects date back to August when a 29-year-old woman was walking at Kairo near Nekkies in Knysna, and was approached by a knife-wielding man who threatened her with death before raping her.

The following month a 42-year-old woman was dragged into a bush near Harker and Davidson Streets in Hornlee, George, where she was raped.

Last month an 18-year-old was snatched while walking in Thembalethu, George, and raped by a balaclava-clad assailant.

“The victim decided to go to her father’s house. On her way there she encountered an unknown man. He asked her some questions but she ignored him.

"He then grabbed her and threatened her with a knife. He also had his face covered so that she could not recognise him.

"He took her to a partially constructed (half-built) church that is situated in Ramaphosa, Zone 6, where he raped her,” police said.

Five days later in Plettenberg Bay another woman was dragged to the bushes and raped.

“At 9.30pm the victim was walking to the tavern, allegedly to buy alcohol. While she was walking towards the tavern along High Street, Wittedrift, an unknown suspect (a man) grabbed her and dragged her into the bush where he raped her,” police said.

Earlier this month a 22-year-old was on her way home when she encountered two unknown men in Zone 9, Thembalethu, near 5073.

They had asked her where she lived and had demanded money.

Wielding knives they then grabbed the victim, and raped her.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the region had experienced a spate in rape cases and police were looking for various suspects.

“We are following up on all leads and at this stage we do not think it’s a serial rapist as the areas where the incidents occurred are widespread, across the Southern Cape.

“At the moment our challenge is profiling any suspects, because the victims were accosted when it was dark, and they were returning from taverns, possibly under the influence of alcohol,” Poje said.

Researcher specialising in genderbased violence at Wits University, Lisa Vetten, said rapes by strangers had a lesser conviction rate, and that police had issued the plea was a step towards catching them.

Vetten had been part of a team which conducted research for the South African Medical Research Council, which had found in 72.5% of rapes involving strangers there had been no arrests.

“It’s difficult most times to track perpetrators when they are strangers. This effort is great, and we encourage people to come forward if they have information,” Vetten said.

Anyone with information relating to any of the incidents are urged to contact the George Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit on 044 8034621 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 where information can be shared anonymously or SMS Crimeline on 32211.

Cape Times