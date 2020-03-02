Police arrest 10 over violent crimes in Nyanga

Cape Town – Police arrested 10 people in Nyanga on charges ranging from robbery to murder and assault at the weekend. Two suspects aged 34 and 38 were apprehended for allegedly assaulting to death a 22-year-old man in Siyahlala Informal Settlement in Browns Farm. “The deceased died in hospital. It is alleged the deceased was assaulted after a woman screamed in the early hours of Tuesday morning. "She was awoken by the presence of the deceased with his face covered. A case of house robbery has also been opened,” police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said. Three other suspects were apprehended for murder after they allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old victim in Yantolo Street, Lusaka.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he died of his head injuries.

Another two suspects aged 29 and 36 were arrested for a house robbery that occurred in July last year in Mthingwevu Street in Browns Farm.

Another suspect, aged 28, was arrested for an attempted murder and armed robbery case committed last Sunday in Thembeni Street in Browns Farm.

“The complainant arrived at his house when the suspect approached him and demanded the complainant’s cellphone.

"The suspect fired a shot, which injured the complainant and he robbed him of his cell phone and ran away.

“Another two women aged 31 and 32 were arrested on an assault grievous bodily harm case. The suspects allegedly poured hot water over the complainant after an altercation in Nomvecu Street in Browns Farm,” Rwexana said.

Eight suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court today on charges of murder, house robbery, armed robbery and attempted murder.

Cape Times