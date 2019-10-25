Cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated.
It’s unclear as to the motive of the attack, with community policing forum spokesperson Julian Unthank saying it could either be gang related or an instance of mistaken identity.
Three of the teenagers were declared dead on the scene and two were taken to hospital. The fourth died in hospital the following day.
“The incident happened on Friday evening at about 9.35pm near a park in Mars Street, Somerset Heights, in Kleinvlei. Five males, aged from 18 and 25, were standing by a white VW Polo Vivo.