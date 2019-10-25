Police ask for help in finding Eerste River teens' murder suspects









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Police have appealed to the public for help in finding suspects who killed four teenagers and wounded two others in Eerste River. Cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated. It’s unclear as to the motive of the attack, with community policing forum spokesperson Julian Unthank saying it could either be gang related or an instance of mistaken identity. Three of the teenagers were declared dead on the scene and two were taken to hospital. The fourth died in hospital the following day. “The incident happened on Friday evening at about 9.35pm near a park in Mars Street, Somerset Heights, in Kleinvlei. Five males, aged from 18 and 25, were standing by a white VW Polo Vivo.

“As they were there, occupants of a white Quantum drove past and randomly started shooting at them, fatally wounding three of the males and seriously wounding two others,” said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

Unthank said the teenagers were believed to be from Malibu.

“The incident appeared to be gang related, however, some people said the five were innocent and not involved with gangs or crime.

‘‘It was apparently a case of mistaken identity.

‘‘We also have a problem with residents being fearful of sharing information with police or the CPF to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.”

Anyone with information can contact investigating officer Captain Dirkie van Reenen on 071 673 1480, or anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times