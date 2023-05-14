Police clamp down on illegal firearms in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Police Operation Restore clamped down on illegal firearms and ammunition in Khayelitsha at the weekend. The team conducted high density patrols in Endlovini, in the Harare policing precinct on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, while busy with stop and search operations, the members saw a man who acted suspiciously when he saw the police. “The police searched the man and found a sling bag in his possession containing a 9mm pistol with ammunition. They arrested and detained the 31-year-old for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” he said. Meanwhile, on Saturday, police members of the National Public Order Police also responded to a complaint of discharging of a firearm in a municipal area.

Swartbooi said: “The members proceeded to Zodiac Street in Lingelethu West where they spotted the suspect who fitted the description. They apprehended the suspect, searched him and confiscated a Norinco 9 mm pistol with ammunition. They arrested and detained the 36-year-old male for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.” He said the suspects were expected to make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s court on the mentioned charges. Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said hundreds of people were dying from illegal firearms every day.