Police closing in on more suspects after Khayelitsha tavern shooting

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Police say they are closing in on more suspects for the killing of seven people during a shooting at a Khayelitsha tavern in Site B on Sunday which left seven others wounded, including a 6-year-old. This comes after a suspect was arrested yesterday. “As part of an investigation into the shooting incident, a team of experienced provincial detectives assigned to the cases have made an arrest. The suspect, from Khayelitsha, is 32.

"More arrests are imminent. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon,” police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said. Initially, the bodies of six people were found on Sunday, but yesterday the body of a seventh victim was discovered.

It is that of the tavern’s owner, Ntandazo Makhetha. It is unclear why his body was only found a day after the incident.

“Police were called to a scene where the body was discovered outside a shack in an informal settlement not far from Sunday morning’s crime scene.

“The body is believed to be that of the owner of the house where the shooting incident occurred, who was present during the shooting incident and was thought to have fled during the attack,” Potelwa said.

“A process to identify all victims and inform their next of kin is under way,” she said.

Khayelitsha Site B Community Health Centre spokesperson Sithembiso Magubane said four of the men who were admitted to hospital have been stabilised and transferred to a number of facilities for further treatment.

Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyido has also welcomed the arrest, saying: “We appreciate the speedy arrest, and we hope more will be arrested and harsh sentences will be handed down.”

The area remained tense yesterday, with residents and neighbours of the tavern refusing to talk to reporters.

Ward 89 councillor Monde Ngqulwana said violence was becoming the norm in the area.

“We want nothing but justice at the end of the day. Traumatic shooting incidents are becoming the norm in our area. We had programmes to fight crime in the area, but all of those programmes have collapsed because people are afraid to come out and report the crimes.

“I don’t understand why a person would randomly take innocent lives,” said Ngqulwana.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said there had been 15 mass shootings over the past 24 months.

The motives behind the shootings included arguments, inter-gang conflicts, revenge and robberies, he said.

Fritz was responding to a question in the legislature.

“Through the written question, the SAPS further revealed that there are similarities in the modus operandi of the 15 identified cases in that the victims were all patrons of the taverns where the shootings occurred.



"At the time the answers were received, these matters were still under investigation to identify further possible motives for the shootings,” said Fritz.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times

