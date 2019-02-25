File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police came under attack when conducting a search operation for a Kensington suspect who was evading arrest on charges of pointing a firearm and assault, and reckless and or negligent driving. During the violence that erupted on Friday, warning shots were fired by police to prevent the 23-year-old suspect from being freed.

He was also considered a person of interest in an attempted murder investigation, police said.

“The suspect was located at his Ventura Street residence, a known venue of a local Kensington gang, and during his arrest he assaulted two of police officers," police spokesperson André Traut said.

“He also instigated his fellow gang members to attack police and assist him to evade arrest.

“Fortunately, our members did not sustain any serious injuries during the event.

“The suspect has been detained and an additional charge of assault on a police officer was added against him.”

The man is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today.

