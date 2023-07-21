Police confiscate assault rifles and ammunition in Nyanga

A 32-year-old man is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court in connection with the discovery of assault rifles and ammunition in Nyanga. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said members attached to the National Intervention Unit conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Siyo Square, Zwelitsha, in Nyanga on Thursday.

After conducting a stakeout, the officers proceeded to execute a search and seizure operation on the identified premises. “The members searched the premises and confiscated two rifles – one R5 rifle with serial filed off, three 5.56 loose rounds hidden in socks, one AK-47 rifle with 20 rounds and one rifle scope Leupold Mark 4.” The firearms and ammunition were handed in as exhibits.

“The firearms and ammunition were handed in as exhibits,” Van Wyk said. The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they were used in the commission of other offences. “A 32-year-old male was arrested. He is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged,” Van Wyk said.