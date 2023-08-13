Police confiscate shotgun and ammunition in Delft

Two suspects have been arrested following the discovery of a shotgun and ammunition in Delft over the weekend. According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, SAPS members were busy with patrols in Delft when they received information about a firearm in Retreat.

“The members proceeded to the area and searched a premises in Sonata Street. They confiscated one shotgun and a consignment of ammunition and arrested and detained two males aged 25 and 29 on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.” Once charged, the suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate court. Earlier, police attached to Operation Restore deployed in the province to curb the ongoing gang violence responded to information of ammunition at a premises in Delft.

Swartbooi said the officers searched the identified address in Rosendal. “They confiscated a consignment of ammunition and arrested and detained two males aged 37 and 42 on charges of possession of unlicensed ammunition,” he added. The arrests came two days after three men aged between 28 and 36 were killed and the two men wounded in Eendrag Crescent on Women’s Day.