Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, August 13, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Police confiscate shotgun and ammunition in Delft

Police arrested suspects and found ammunition in Delft during weekend operations. Picture: SAPS

Police arrested suspects and found ammunition in Delft during weekend operations. Picture: SAPS

Published 3h ago

Share

Two suspects have been arrested following the discovery of a shotgun and ammunition in Delft over the weekend.

According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, SAPS members were busy with patrols in Delft when they received information about a firearm in Retreat.

“The members proceeded to the area and searched a premises in Sonata Street. They confiscated one shotgun and a consignment of ammunition and arrested and detained two males aged 25 and 29 on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

Once charged, the suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate court.

Earlier, police attached to Operation Restore deployed in the province to curb the ongoing gang violence responded to information of ammunition at a premises in Delft.

Swartbooi said the officers searched the identified address in Rosendal.

“They confiscated a consignment of ammunition and arrested and detained two males aged 37 and 42 on charges of possession of unlicensed ammunition,” he added.

The arrests came two days after three men aged between 28 and 36 were killed and the two men wounded in Eendrag Crescent on Women’s Day.

At the time, police spokesperson Andrè Traut said after 8pm, three unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at a residence in Voorbrug before fleeing the scene empty handed.

Anyone with information on crime can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line to 32211, alternatively use the My SAPS mobile app.

Cape Times

Related Topics:

SAPSCape TownCrime and courtsCape Flats