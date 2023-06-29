Police constable out on bail after arrest for defeating the ends of justice

Cape Town - A police officer is out on R1 500 bail after he was arrested for defeating the ends of justice on Wednesday. The constable attached to Lentegeur detectives was arrested by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said reports suggested that the alleged incident took place during April this year when the constable was transporting a person who came from a known drug house in the area.

“Police members in the vicinity wanted to search this person, but the member told these members not to as the person was with him. Upon searching this person anyway, cocaine was found in his possession and he was arrested,” he said. Van Wyk added that after an investigation the docket was submitted to the Department of Public Prosecution, a warrant of arrest was issued and executed on Wednesday. “The member appeared in court the same day and was released on bail.