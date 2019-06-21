File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Corruption in the police force has seen perpetrators accused of murder and rape returning to the communities they terrorised as some officers have accepted bribes to make dockets disappear. This according to Corruption Watch’s new report “Corruption in Uniform”, which analysed corruption in policing.

According to Corruption Watch, the most implicated police officials are detectives and investigating officers, who are frequently aided by other colleagues.

Nationally, the most reported cases of police corruption were received from Gauteng, accounting for 52.8% of cases. The Western Cape accounted for 8% of reports countrywide.

Corruption Watch researcher Melusi Ncala said: “To think that 25 years later, in a democratic South Africa, an institution that is supposed to protect and serve us all operates in a binary way when we call for help is disconcerting at best and very dangerous at worst.

“Regardless of our gender, race, class, and proximity to political power, we all have the fundamental human right to feel safe in our homes, places of worship, offices and streets.”

He added that the stories shared by community members across the country amplified the lack of confidence in law enforcement and the damaging effect when entrusted power is abused.

“Among these are reports from people who have been subjected to threats and attempts to extort money. A disturbing trend is the increasing reports from women of attempts to extort either money or sexual favours and frequently from those in the most vulnerable of positions.

“Equally damaging are the cases where police officers have made dockets disappear for a bribe, suggesting collusion with the very criminals they are supposed to be putting behind bars, who are then left to continue terrorising the public unhindered.”

Ncala said society needed to work together to shape and mould the police into an institution of accountability and transparency.

“An institution that is corruption free and whose men and women are concerned with protecting us all and not lining their pockets or aiding and abetting a system of patronage.”

Cape Times